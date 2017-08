The Dust Cutters: Ed and Trish on the right

Thanks to(above) of Midlothian, VA, for the news that they will soon be in Ireland for three weeks (7-25 Sept.) - partly to see distant or extended family and partly to see the country, but they will also beEd and Trish have both been involved with folk, jazz, bluegrass, and other music for many years. and are making good use of retirement to enjoy music all the time. At home they play in a local bluegrass band, the Dust Cutters (seen below; this photo was taken before the band gained a mandolinist). They also play a mix of traditional and more modern music as a duo or with friends, under the name 'Push To Start'. When they married, Ed composed the wedding music; eight of the tunes were then arranged for classical string trio, and have been recorded by theon the 16-track album, which can be heard on CD Baby . Ed writes:An important matter on which any help would be appreciated. Ed will be able to borrow his cousin's guitar to use in Ireland. He also plays banjo, but feels it might be too difficult to bring one this time with everything else they have to bring, so anywill be welcome. Edbe bringing the normal banjo paraphernalia of picks, strings, capos, tuners, and the like. Their itinerary is as follows:Thurs. 7th-Sun. 10th: arrive and stay in Dublin, spend time over the weekend with Ed's distant family, whom he's never metMon. 11th-Tues. 12th: Kinsale, Co. CorkWed. 13th-Fri. 15th: Dingle, Co. KerrySat. 16th-Sun. 17th: Galway city, to connect with Trish's extended familyMon. 18th-Fri. 22nd: 'Improvise'About Sat. 23rd: return to DublinMon. 25th: fly back to USATrish and Ed can be contacted by e-mail ( Trish Ed ) or phone (001-804-317-3057), and Ed can also be reached on What's App, at 804.317.3057.

