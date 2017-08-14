Viper Central: getting to feel at home at Omagh
Top bluegrass band Viper Central from Canada paid a visit to the Ulster American Folk Park to launch the 26th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival taking place from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3. The popular festival will feature award-winning international and homegrown artists including the multi-award-winning Dale Ann Bradley Band from the USA, as well as bands from across Europe and up-and-coming Irish talent including Rackhouse Pilfer, who recently played at Glastonbury. For further information and to book online, visit www.nmni.com/uafp.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home