14 August 2017

Viper Central: getting to feel at home at Omagh

Thanks to Gillian Grattan for these photos and report from the launch last Thursday (10 Aug.) of this year's Omagh Bluegrass Festival. A full press release on the Festival will follow.

Top bluegrass band Viper Central from Canada paid a visit to the Ulster American Folk Park to launch the 26th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival taking place from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3. The popular festival will feature award-winning international and homegrown artists including the multi-award-winning Dale Ann Bradley Band from the USA, as well as bands from across Europe and up-and-coming Irish talent including Rackhouse Pilfer, who recently played at Glastonbury. For further information and to book online, visit www.nmni.com/uafp.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:11 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home