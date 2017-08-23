Triskel Christchurch 'Folk Fest' concert, 29 Sept. 2017
a month ago, Music Network's early autumn programme includes a tour by Cathy Jordan (voice, bodhrán, bones), Jarlath Henderson (uilleann pipes, whistle, voice), and Mick 'Black Dog' Daly (guitar, 5-string banjo, voice) of Cork. Details on the artists - together with full tour details, venue contact numbers, online booking facilities, and links to audio and video recordings - can be found here.
Thanks to Tina Darb of the Triskel Christchurch arts centre in Cork city for a press release on the final concert in the tour, which will take place at the Triskel on Friday 29 September at 8.00 p.m. Details, performance videos, and online booking facilities for the Triskel concert can be found here. The Triskel release also includes a new photo (shown above), in which a guitar replaces the 5-string that appeared in the original Music Network release (below).
