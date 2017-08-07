This coming weekend at the Seamus Ennis Centre
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, announces a group of events on the three nights of this coming weekend (11-13 Aug.), some of which definitely will, and some could, interest BIB readers. All are 'Gigs in the Garden': outdoor events, held in the Piper's Garden at the Centre, with standing room only. Limited seating is available (first come, first served) and tickets are limited too, so book early to avoid disappointment.
Friday night: folk/trad groups Stockton's Wing and Ulaid with Duke Special, plus Viper Central (CAN) on the second show in their 2017 tour. Doors open 7.00 p.m., show starts 7.30.
Saturday night: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Donovan is supported by The Whileaways. Doors open 7.00 p.m., show starts 7.30.
Sunday afternoon: Family BBQ with country music - no artists are mentioned, but the accompanying photo shows what may be a Blueridge BR-140 dreadnaught. Doors open 1.30 p.m.; admission free (charge for BBQ food).
Labels: Bands, concerts, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home