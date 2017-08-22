The Skaggs connection - again
In addition to playing mandolin and guitar with Westport's Clew Bay Critters string band, Brian Lofthouse is a remarkable luthier, building high-quality carved- and flat-top guitars and instruments of the mandolin family (mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin, and cittern).
A display of his instruments is part of each annual Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, and they are also available through Kieran Moloney's shop at 17 High St., Galway city - where one of Brian's octave mandolins was bought by Jake Workman of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. A brief video of Jake playing the instrument can be seen on the Critters' Facebook and also on YouTube.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Instruments, Luthiers, Shops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home