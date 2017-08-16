The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 31 Aug. 2017
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all,
We're back on 31 August with special guests Paul Hennessy (Americana), Jackie Hennessy (contemporary), and Emma Butler (contemporary). Lots of good music for ya!
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
*The Cabin has a special treat in store for two months from now, when Gerry Madigan (Cotton Mill Boys; see the BIB for 28 Mar.) and George Kaye (Smokey Mountain Ramblers), 'two pioneers of bluegrass music in Ireland coming together and bringing it all back home on their first Irish reunion tour', will be playing there on Thursday 26 October. Full details of their autumn tour will appear on the BIB in the very near future.
