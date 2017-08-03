Two Time Polka: August gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's gigs for August:
Spraoi Festival, Waterford city
Fri. 4th: The Tower Hotel, The Mall. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 870129
Sat. 5th: The Three Shippes, William St. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 843178
Sat. 12th: Main St., Skibbereen, Co. Cork. Open air. Start 9.30 p.m. Adm. free.
Canal Quarter Festival
Sun. 20th: Hugh Lynch's Bar, Kilbride St., Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Start 8.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0872505422
Sun. 27th: The Haven Hotel, Dock Rd, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 383150
Our next mail will include our gigs at the Dunfanaghy Blues & Jazz Festival, Co. Donegal, and the Empire Bar in Belfast.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
