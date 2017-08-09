Pine Marten win joint first place at La Roche 2017 band contest!
Pine Marten at La Roche: (l-r) Niall Hughes, Simon Guy, Paddy Kiernan, Cristal Sénès, Alec Brown (photo: Laurence Laisne-Guy)
Congratulations to Dublin's Pine Marten on coming joint first in the band contest at the great La Roche Bluegrass Festival on the edge of the French Alps last week. The European Bluegrass Music Association Facebook announces that they shared first place with Le Chat Mort (Sweden), with Candy Floss (Slovakia) coming in third; and adds:
First and second place prize money will be divided between the two first-place bands and both have been invited to play at the Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festival in Colorado in June next year. All three bands are offered free EBMA membership for two years.
The Festival website indicates a total of €3,000 in cash to be divided between Pine Marten and Le Chat Mort, and $5,000 travel allowance for attending Rapidgrass. They may also be headliners at the 2018 La Roche festival. Congratulations again to Pine Marten; the photo above is on their Facebook. Many more photos from La Roche are on the Festival's Facebook.
Pine Marten will be playing on the last weekend of this month at the 23rd Guinness International Bluegrass Festival at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home