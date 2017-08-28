Pete Kuykendall: funeral arrangements
The IBMA announces to all its members and Leadership Bluegrass alumni this information on funeral arrangements for Pete Kuykendall (see the BIB for 24 Aug.).
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29th, from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm, and the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 10:00 am, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. An interment service will follow at 12:00. The funeral home's phone number is (540) 347-3431.
Kitsy Kuykendall has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to these funds: the International Bluegrass Music Museum and the IBMA Trust Fund.
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home