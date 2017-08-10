Omagh 2017
Bluegrass Today for the news that Dale Ann Bradley, who will top the bill at the 26th Bluegrass Music Festival at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, three weeks from now, will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in May 2018, joining a distinguished company of bluegrass musicians who have previously been inducted. Full details are on Bluegrass Today.
Important clarifications to the Omagh timetable have also appeared on the Festival web page. The first times the reader sees are 'Time/Date - 16:00 - 20:00, Fri 1 Sep 2017 - Sun 3 Sep 2017', but this is misleading. According to the more detailed commentary that follows, the programme begins on Friday at 2.00 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 12.30 p.m.
On Friday evening Old Hannah (Sligo), Flats & Sharps (England), Viper Central (Canada), and the Dirty Beggars (Scotland) will deliver a programme beginning 'as dusk falls' and continuing ''til late'.
On Saturday the evening programme begins at 6.30 p.m. and continues to midnight with Robirohi (EST), the Henry Girls (Co. Donegal), Dale Ann Bradley, and Rackhouse Pilfer (Sligo).
On Sunday the 'Party in the Park' lasts till 6.30 p.m. There will be a gospel concert by Robirohi and Dale Ann Bradley (time not specified).
And - a very welcome inspiration - the Saturday lecture will be held this year, renamed 'the Mc Lecture' in honour and memory of both Tony McAuley and Rodney McElrea. From 1.00 to 2.00 p.m. Dale Ann Bradley will be talking about her life and music.
