More bands for Dunmore East 2017 lineup
Guinness International Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, for the news that more bands have been added to the lineup of the 23rd Festival three weeks from now (24-27 Aug.). In addition to those already announced - headliners I Draw Slow, Viper Central (CAN), Pine Marten, the Molly + Blackbriar Band, the Mons Wheeler Band, and the Backyard Band - the roster now includes the Back Axels (Offaly), One Horse Pony (Cork), Woodbine (Athy), and the Mojo Blues Band. More bands will be announced!
Pine Marten are taking part in the 12th La Roche Bluegrass Festival, beginning today at La Roche-sur-Foron, on the edge of the French Alps. Similarly, this coming Saturday Woodbine will be supporting the Sweet Olive String Band (USA) at the Maldron Hotel, John Redmond St., Shandon, Cork, at 8.00 p.m., as part of the Mother Jones Festival.
