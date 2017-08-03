Mo Pitney at Enniskillen (26 Aug.) and Westport (27 Aug.)
Mo Pitney, a traditional country music singer and songwriter with a strong background in bluegrass music, will be playing two shows in Ireland later this month. Richard shares the news as he knows that some bluegrass enthusiasts love traditional country music as well.
Both shows are part of the new Aiken Promotions multi-venue country music festival Harvest 2017. Mo Pitney will be on the bill at Enniskillen Airport, Co. Fermanagh, on Saturday 26 August, and at Westport House, Co. Mayo, on Sunday 27 August. Both shows start at 8.00 p.m. These are the first dates in a tour of Europe that takes Mo Pitney to England for six shows and Switzerland for two. Full details are on his online tour schedule.
Labels: Country, Festivals, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home