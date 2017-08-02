Michael J. Miles (USA) back in Ireland to celebrate Pete Seeger, Nov. 2017!
e-newsletter from Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - includes the good news that he will be returning to Ireland in November to perform his 'From Senegal to Seeger' showcase for banjo music. Michael writes:
As we approach the 100th anniversary of Pete Seeger’s birth [1919], the words and passions that Pete brought to the world ring ever more loudly. His weapon of choice of course was his heart, his voice, and the banjo.
Confirmed dates in Ireland so far are:
Sat. 4th Nov.: Clarinbridge, Co. Galway
Mon. 6th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 7th: Athy, Co. Kildare
16th Al Ras Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival (9-11 Nov. 2017). More news of his multifarious activities, including facilities for online buying of CDs and books, and a video of Michael and Darol Anger (fiddle) playing 'Midnight rider', are on his e-newsletter.
