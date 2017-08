The latest e-newsletter from Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - includes the good news that he will be returning to Ireland in November to perform his 'From Senegal to Seeger' showcase for banjo music. Michael writes:[1919]Confirmed dates in Ireland so far are:Sat. 4th Nov.: Clarinbridge, Co. GalwayMon. 6th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. CorkTues. 7th: Athy, Co. KildareOther dates are TBD. Michael will then travel to Barcelona for the 16th Al Ras Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival (9-11 Nov. 2017). More news of his multifarious activities, including facilities for online buying of CDs and books, and a video of Michael and Darol Anger (fiddle) playing 'Midnight rider', are on his e-newsletter

