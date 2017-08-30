John Smith in Ireland, 14-21 Sept. 2017
Whelan's of 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that folksinger and guitarist John Smith will be performing in their main venue on Sunday 17 September, as part of a tour with his new album Headlong (dedicated to the late John Renbourn). Performance videos and online booking facilities are on the Whelan's website.
John Smith is not a bluegrass or old-time artist, but BIB readers may find that his songs and his guitar work have a good deal of what they like about their favourite musics. The Whelan's show is halfway through an eight-day tour of Ireland, for which the dates are shown below. His online tour schedule shows all the times as 7.00 p.m., whereas Whelan's doors open at 8.00; so if you're thinking of going to any of the shows, check with the venue.
Thurs. 14th: Dolan's (upstairs), Limerick city
Fri. 15th: Roisin Dubh, Galway city
Sun. 17th: Whelan's, Dublin 2
Mon. 18th: Black Box, Belfast
Wed. 20th: Folk Alliance International & Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Thurs. 21st: International Guitar Festival, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
