Jason Wilber (USA) in Ireland, 12-26 Aug. 2017
Thanks again to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for mentioning that the Red Room will be presenting Jason Wilber (USA) on Thursday 24 August. Not bluegrass - but many bluegrassers like the songs of John Prine, and Wilber has been a member of Prine's band for twenty years.
As a solo artist, his singing and song-writing are straight, clear, and effective, and the same goes for his fingerpicked guitar accompaniment. His latest album, Reaction time, was released worldwide last Friday (11 Aug.), and three dates of the current tour have already been played. The remaining dates in Ireland are:
Tues. 15th: Bourbon Bar, Sligo town
Wed. 16th: An Grianan, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Thurs. 17th: Errigle Inn, Belfast
Fri. 18th: Leap Castle, near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 19th: Town Hall Theatre, Galway city
Sun. 20th: Whelan’s, Dublin 2
Tues. 22nd: Theatre Royal, Waterford city
Wed. 23rd: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Thurs. 24th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 25th: Vicar Street, Dublin
Sat. 26th: Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, Co. Clare
