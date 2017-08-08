Ireland's sirens underground
That's the heading on the latest e-newsletter from Bluegrass Underground, the unique music venue in caverns below McMinnville, TN. The venue celebrates its ninth birthday this month. The words refer to a concert on 26 August featuring Maura O'Connell, 'a singer's singer, technically flawless, but with a rich emotional core that is genuinely breathtaking', supported by Bluegrass Underground's own Irish-country-bluegrass fusion group, the Celtic Sojourners. Full details (together with much more information on coming events) are on the newsletter, and tickets can be booked here.
