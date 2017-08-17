I Draw Slow on Whelan's Folk & Trad Festival, Dublin, 1-3 Sept. 2017
Whelan's of 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that in association with Smithwick’s Irish Ales they will be holding this year's Folk & Trad Festival on 1-3 September, with thirty acts (including I Draw Slow) taking part on three stages.
In addition to established bands, Whelan's are inviting up-and-coming folk and trad acts to apply – free of charge – for a chance to play on one of the stages. Applications can be submitted through this link.
