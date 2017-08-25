Hold your head up high now out
Hank, Pattie & the Current (see the BIB for 2 June) is now released and can be heard and bought on iTunes. A video on the recording of the title track can be seen and heard on the band's Facebook.
The press release describes the band as 'making use of traditional bluegrass instrumentation in an unique non-traditional way; the album features the full range of their talents as composers and arrangers, creating an album as rich and deep as their collective musical backgrounds.' Impressive musicianship, drawing on a wide range of influences and expressing an equally wide range of moods.
Labels: CDs, On the edge, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home