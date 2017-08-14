Henhouse Prowlers (USA) in Ireland, 25-7 Aug. 2017
Thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room at Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for the news that Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers will be ending their current European tour at the Open House Festival Bluegrass Picnic in Bangor, Co. Down, on 27 August, after playing two other dates in Ireland. This is their second tour in Europe this year, and before coming to Ireland this month, the band will have played in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Britain. Their dates here are:
Fri. 25th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; 068 22566
Sat. 26th: Thomas House, 86 Thomas St., Dublin, 8.00 p.m.; 085 203 9047
Sun. 27th: Bluegrass Picnic, Ward Park, Bangor, Co. Down, 3.00 p.m. (part of Open House Festival)
Plenty of the Prowlers' music can be found on YouTube, including their own channel.
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Media, Tours, Venues, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home