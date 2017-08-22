Harbour Roots Festival in Bray, 23-27 Aug. 2017
The Harbour Bar in Bray, Co. Wicklow, hosts this year's Harbour Roots Festival, a five-day event beginning this coming Wednesday (23 Aug.) and continuing through the weekend.
The festival presents a well varied programme, with Saturday 26 Aug. likely to be the high spot for BIB readers: the Whole Hog Band (with Cathy McEvoy from the Cabin Sessions on fiddle) are scheduled to play from 5.00 to 6.30 p.m., followed by the hard-driving Dublin Bluegrass Collective from 7.00 to 8.30. The DBC comment on their Facebook:
We have been meaning to play the Harbour Bar for years but never got around to it until now. It's about time too!
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home