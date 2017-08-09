Glen Campbell
Bluegrass Today) are carrying the sad news that multi-talented, multi-award-winning Glen Travis Campbell died yesterday at the age of 81. His success as a performing and recording artist followed a thriving career as a session musician: in the early 1960s, for instance, he was the guitarist on a dobro LP by Tut Taylor.
His 'Rhinestone cowboy' hit led one journalist to write (with apparent approval) that he had brought country music away from the image of gingham dresses and banjos - in fact, Glen Campbell brought a succession of outstanding banjo players (John Hartford, Larry McNeely, Carl Jackson) before the mass audience for his 'Goodtime hour' TV show. The Bluegrass Today feature includes a video of Campbell and McNeely doing a blistering one-minute version of Don Reno's 'Dixie breakdown'.
Not only did Glen Campbell pick banjo himself (see photo above) - his daughter Ashley took up the 5-string on her own initiative in 2008 and has since been accompanying her father in stage shows (see this 2012 BT feature).
