Gerry Madigan and George Kaye: Irish tour Oct./Nov. 2017
As announced on the BIB a week ago, this coming autumn will see the historic event of a tour by Gerry Madigan and George Kaye, who were the first to bring the sounds of bluegrass banjo and bluegrass fiddle, played at professional level, to audiences throughout Ireland. Their history as members of outstandingly successful bands can be read in the full text of the tour's advance press release. Full details of the tour schedule will appear on the BIB as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we can't do better than quote the release:
Gerry Madigan and George Kaye have been called ‘seasoned professionals’, and their offering of live music today is one born of a lifelong love for bluegrass music, years of hard experience on the road, and the illustration of that experience in the songs they have written. They are well known and respected among the musicians and devoted longtime fans of bluegrass and acoustic country music. And for today’s younger audience, avid to hear this music, these two guys are the ‘real deal’.
Gerry has enjoyed a successful career as a best-selling author and as a keynote speaker on the international speakers’ circuit throughout Canada and the USA, and now lives in Calgary, Alberta, in western Canada. He has also just released a new CD of all original songs, entitled Wild bird, fly free (available on iTunes).
George has enjoyed great success with multiple bands (including the Permanent Cure) in the UK and Germany, and now calls Germany his home. But now they’re ‘bringing it all back home’ with their visit to Ireland in October 2017. Playing a rich blend of authentic bluegrass, folk, country, and roots music (sprinkled with some original compositions), they will be playing a series of acoustic concerts (with a special guest at each show) in a select number of intimate theatres and clubs throughout Ireland. Two pioneers of bluegrass music in Ireland coming together to provide an exciting night of dynamic live music entertainment - this is a show not to be missed!
To book Gerry Madigan & George Kaye for your music venue, please contact Denise Hyland at MMI Music (denise@mmimusic.ca) or Gerry Madigan (gerry@mmimusic.ca) A final list of their tour dates and venues will be published on the MMI Music website (www.mmimusic.ca) in September.
