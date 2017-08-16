Full colour brochure for Dunmore East 2017 published
Guinness International Bluegrass Festival, for these images of the colour brochure and programme schedule for the 23rd edition of the Festival, which will be held over four days at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, beginning a week from now (24-7 Aug.). Copies will be available in plenty at Dunmore East, but as an advance measure you can click on the images to enlarge them, and note the times and places of your favourite bands.
Labels: Festivals
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home