Friday night is Bluegrass Night at Whelan's (4 Aug. 2017)
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, send a reminder of their 4th Dublin Blues, Roots, & Brass Festival, a three-day event beginning tomorrow (Friday 4 Aug.). Tomorrow also appears to be the main night for bluegrass enthusiasts, with Dublin's own Dublin Bluegrass Collective (aka Bluestack Mountain Boys) playing on the Street Stage from 7.00 to 9.00 p.m., and Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra from Oslo, Norway, playing on the Upstairs Stage from 10.30 to 11.30 p.m. The Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra has all six regular bluegrass instruments plus accordion, and the strong lead vocals of Rebekka Nilsson.
The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland, O'Hara's Irish craft brewery, and IMRO. Admission is free from 7.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. Some noted figures on the Irish bluegrass scene can be seen (if you're quick) in the sampler video shot at last year's event.
