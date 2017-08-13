Ferguson and Henry reunite for July 2018 tour
Colin (left) and Gary on an earlier tour
Thanks to singer/songwriter Gary Ferguson (USA) for news of his tour in Ireland during July 2018, in which he will be reunited with Belfast dobro maestro Colin Henry. This will be Gary's twelfth tour of Ireland, and Colin has been his musical partner on five previous tours. In 2018 they will also have the support of Colin's son James on 5-string banjo. More information, including photos and ample bio details, are here. The dates confirmed for the forthcoming tour are:
Thurs. 5th July: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast
Fri. 6th: Moy River B&B house concert, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
Sat. 7th: TBD
Sun. 8th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry
Mon. 9th: TBD
Tues. 10th: TBD
Wed. 11th: TBD
Thurs. 12th: TBD
Fri. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 14th: 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, Athy, Co. Kildare
For bookings and more information, contact Gary by e-mail.
Labels: Festivals, Songwriting, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home