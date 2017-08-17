EBMA newsletter August 2017
Supporting European Bluegrass and Bluegrass in Europe
The European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has issued the fifth of its new monthly e-newsletters. The main feature is an article on Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice (USA) by Don Kissil. Is the band perhaps contemplating a tour in Europe? There is also a comprehensive and well illustrated report on the recent La Roche Bluegrass Festival, where Pine Marten won joint first place in the band contest.
|A typical evening audience at the La Roche Bluegrass Festival
There's a report by Lluis Gómez on a new bluegrass festival at Nofuentes in Spain; the first was held successfully on 29 July, and the second is scheduled for the last Saturday in July 2018. And although the last EWOB Festival was held at Voorthuizen (NL) in May this year, it has been announced that since the redevelopment plans for the old site have been postponed for three years, a volunteer team has undertaken to hold a three-day bluegrass festival there annually on Ascension weekend, beginning with 10-12 May 2018.
The newsletter continues with reviews, gig lists, and event calendars for EBMA-affiliated artists and festivals, including Cup O' Joe and Bluegrass Camp Ireland. You can arrange to receive the newsletter by contacting the EBMA board, without having to be an EBMA member.
