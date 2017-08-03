Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, 20-22 Oct. 2017
Thanks to Brendan Walsh of the Sixmilebridge Folk Club, organiser of the annual Shannonside Winter Music Weekend, for the following press release on this year's Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, to be held in Bunratty village, Co. Clare, on 20-22 October 2017:
Bunratty Bluegrass Festival is now established as one of Ireland’s best emerging bluegrass weekends on the National Bluegrass Events Calendar.
The headline concerts feature international artistes such as the Slocan Ramblers from Canada, the Malina Brothers from the Czech Republic, and the Munich String Band from Germany. A young UK bluegrass band, the Propane Brothers, who include the Agnew brothers from Cup O’ Joe (one of last year's favourites); Roger Green from the US along with American duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay; and UK father and son Kevin and Neil Garratt of the Grove Band complete the international lineup this year.
Bluegrass promoter John Nyhan, along with local bluegrass supporters Leo Hayes and Bill Forster, will ensure that the daytime sessions are open and welcoming to all bluegrass enthusiasts.
Bunratty village venues are intimate and cosy. Better still, the venues are all within easy walking distance of each other and the village itself is just off the main N18 Limerick/Galway road. With an abundance of top-rate restaurants and the unique Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, you’ll be able to pamper yourself while enjoying the fantastic music from 8.30 p.m. on Friday to 8.30 p.m. Sunday, maybe later if John Nyhan has his way!
Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday evening concerts are all priced at €15 each. Combined tickets for the three nights are available for €30 from Brendan at 0868464509; please text to book.
Once again the Bunratty Folk Park will take centre stage on Sunday 22 October. There will be eight scheduled one-hour performances by most of the bands taking part in the festival. A great way to walk off the excesses of Saturday night, while still enjoying the best of bluegrass! Normal seasonal entry rates apply.
The festival is hosted by a strong team of pickers and organisers from Sixmilebridge Folk Club. They are the backbone that keeps the festival vibrant and exciting every year. A highlight for visiting musicians is the warm welcome from local musicians who meet up to session at over twenty free events, in seven venues around Bunratty village over the weekend.
Full programme will be available early September on www.wmw.ie and www.bunratty.ie.
