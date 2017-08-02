With reference to yesterday's BIB post mentioning 'Bluegrass on the Walls' as due to take place this coming weekend (5-6 August) in Derry city,sends the sad news that funding for 'Bluegrass on the Walls' has been withdrawn at short notice, and the event has consequently been cancelled. All bands scheduled to take part have been informed. The Maiden City Festival, of which 'Bluegrass on the Walls' traditionally forms a part, has itself been cut to three days (9-11 Aug.).

