31 August 2017

Bluegrass from Moving On Music

Moving On Music send a reminder that as part of their 'Beatroot' programme Cup O' Joe (left) will be playing in the Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, on Thursday 7 September, as support to Daoirí Farrell. The show starts at 8.00 p.m.; tickets are £13 (£10 conc.). Online booking is available here.

Also on Moving On Music's schedule: six weeks later, on Sunday 22 October, the rising young Canadian bluegrass band the Slocan Ramblers (below) will be in concert at the Duncairn Arts Centre, Belfast; doors open at 7.30 p.m. and tickets are £13 (£10 conc.). Online booking is available here.

This show is part of the Ramblers' tour, which includes the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival (20-22 Oct.). All dates for the tour are on the BIB calendar.

