Bigfoot: (l-r) John Herrmann, Cleek Schrey, Rhys Jones, Meredith McIntosh, Susie Goehring (photo: Mike Melnyk)

The FOAOTMAD news blog announces that at the next annual old-time music festival in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, England (9-11 Feb. 2018), the headline band will be Bigfoot . More details TBA., festival organiser, adds:No hint that they might come to Ireland, but we can hope...

