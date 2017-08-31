Ballymore Acoustic Gigs schedule, Sept.-Dec. 2017
The autumn and early winter programme for Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, can now be seen here. Those taking part include several US artists including Josh Harty (right).
This season begins next Monday (4 Sept.) and ends on Friday 8 Dec. 2017 with the annual 'Vibe for Larry' (in honour of the late Larry Roddy, founder of the series of shows in Ballymore Eustace) at which all are welcome and there is no cover charge.
The 'Vibe for Larry' is followed by the winter break, after which gigs resume on Monday 5 February 2018.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home