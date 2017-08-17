Ardara visitors nominated for IBMA awards
BIB readers who enjoyed the Ardara festival last month (see the BIB for 18 July) will be glad to hear that the young Pinecastle recording artist, banjo-picker, and bandleader Garrett Newton from North Carolina is among the finalists for the IBMA Momentum Awards as instrumentalist in the 'performance' section, and Lorraine Jordan is also nominated as a mentor in the 'industry' section.
The IBMA states: '... a Momentum Artist is someone who is in the early stage of their career (less than 5 years playing gigs that are paid, OR less than 30 years old), someone who has caught the eye of music industry professionals, but has not yet established a solid reputation as an artist among the fans.'
