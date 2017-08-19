April Verch
Thanks to April Verch (CAN), who toured Ireland with her band three months ago, for this image of some Verch Merch - not yet on the website, but no doubt available at live shows. April is shown holding an example of the new poster heading.
On her website, you can see Instagram pictures including one of her and Joe Newberry (USA). The Ulster American Folk Park is preparing for the 26th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival just two weeks from now; both April and Joe have played separately at the Park in previous years, and they collaborated on the recent CD Going home.
