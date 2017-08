*

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) issued yesterday a press release listing the nominees for the Special Awards and Momentum Awards at this year's World of Bluegrass (26-30 Sept.) in Raleigh, NC., the IBMA's executive director, writes:So it's something for the whole bluegrass community in Ireland to celebrate that the 25th Bluegrass Music Festival at the Ulster American Folk Park , Omagh, Co. Tyrone, is one of the five nominees for Bluegrass Event of the Year, and the only one from outside the USA., head of the festival organising team at the Folk Park, writes:The categories for IBMA Special Awards include Broadcaster of the Year, Bluegrass Event of the Year, Best Graphic Design for a Recorded Project, Best Liner Notes for a Recorded Project, Print/Media Person of the Year, and Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year. Nominees in each category are selected by a specially appointed committee of bluegrass music professionals who know that field well; and the recipient of each award is selected by the Panel of Electors, an anonymous group of over 200 veteran bluegrass music professionals selected by the IBMA Board of Directors.

