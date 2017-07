Photo from the Jamboree Facebook

L-r: Taylor Bailey, Evan Lyons, Amy Lyons

Colonel Bullshot Rides Again, with Liam Wright on bass

Friday after-concert jam: Johnny Brady (centre) supported by Taylor Bailey and Amy Lyons (barely visible), Eamonn of Della Belle, Evan Lyons, and James and Colin Henry

Saturday after-concert jam: (l-r) Liam Wright, James and Colin Henry,

Donal Black, BIB editor, Jim MacArdle

Jam in Dunne's: (clockwise l-r) BIB editor, Johnny Gleeson (partly hidden), Paul McEvoy, Paddy Fortune, Simon Humphries, Evan Lyons, Colin Henry, James Henry, Amy Lyons

Well, I feel that having returned from the second Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in Athy it was a great success.The proceedings opened on the first night with a set performed byand: there is no end to these young people's talent.Their set was followed bywho are always a pleasure to see and hear, especially their very talented fiddle player. The official part of the evening was rounded off by the ever enjoyable Woodbine themselves, accompanied byon dobro [].The second evening sawmake a very welcome return to the stage after a year's rest. Clem's high lonesome sound entertained us with some old classics and some great flat-picking of some of his own compositions.Having heard the Watery Hill Boys many times in the past, their performance here on Saturday night as the next band to take to the stage was in my opinion their best, playing some great bluegrass and old-timey numbers that never fail to entertain.The official part of the evening again was rounded off by Woodbine, accompanied by the very talentedon Dobro.Each evening saw practically all musicians, both playing at or attending the Jamboree, taking part in what was a very enjoyable jamming session.There was also an excellent jamming session in Dunne's Bar from 2 o'clock till 6.00 on Saturday afternoon, withand his very talented banjo-playing son, and several of the other musicians taking part. The entire official lineup for the Jamboree and all the jamming musicians were all home-grown Irish bluegrass talent.Looking forward to next year's Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree - long may it continue.

