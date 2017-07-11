Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree 2017 - a great success
|Photo from the Jamboree Facebook
Thanks to Des Butler for this report on last weekend's Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, and for all the photos appearing below. No one is likely to disagree with Des's opening sentence:
Well, I feel that having returned from the second Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in Athy it was a great success.
|L-r: Taylor Bailey, Evan Lyons, Amy Lyons
The proceedings opened on the first night with a set performed by Amy & Evan Lyons and Taylor Bailey: there is no end to these young people's talent.
|Colonel Bullshot Rides Again, with Liam Wright on bass
Their set was followed by Colonel Bullshot Rides Again who are always a pleasure to see and hear, especially their very talented fiddle player. The official part of the evening was rounded off by the ever enjoyable Woodbine themselves, accompanied by P.J. Power on dobro [see photo at top].
Watery Hill Boys many times in the past, their performance here on Saturday night as the next band to take to the stage was in my opinion their best, playing some great bluegrass and old-timey numbers that never fail to entertain.
|Friday after-concert jam: Johnny Brady (centre) supported by Taylor Bailey and Amy Lyons (barely visible), Eamonn of Della Belle, Evan Lyons, and James and Colin Henry
Each evening saw practically all musicians, both playing at or attending the Jamboree, taking part in what was a very enjoyable jamming session.
|Saturday after-concert jam: (l-r) Liam Wright, James and Colin Henry,
Donal Black, BIB editor, Jim MacArdle
|Jam in Dunne's: (clockwise l-r) BIB editor, Johnny Gleeson (partly hidden), Paul McEvoy, Paddy Fortune, Simon Humphries, Evan Lyons, Colin Henry, James Henry, Amy Lyons
There was also an excellent jamming session in Dunne's Bar from 2 o'clock till 6.00 on Saturday afternoon, with Johnny Gleeson, Richard Hawkins, Colin Henry and his very talented banjo-playing son, and several of the other musicians taking part. The entire official lineup for the Jamboree and all the jamming musicians were all home-grown Irish bluegrass talent.
Looking forward to next year's Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree - long may it continue.
BIB editor's note: The Saturday afternoon jam may have been a historical milestone: in Colin Henry's experience, there has been no previous jam in Ireland where the first two arrivals were both reso-guitar players (himself and Johnny Gleeson). And, of course, I don't qualify as 'home-grown talent'.
0 Comments:
