What a great w/end we had in Ardara just gone by. With almost an all-American lineup it was down to us to represent Irish bluegrass and we hope we didn't let anyone down with our performance at the Sun. night concert when we shared the stage with& theand. A big thank you tofor joining us over the w/end. Congrats tofor a wonderful 10th festival and thanks for having Woodbine play all 10. Looking forward to 2018.

