Phil Cunningham at the Ulster American Folk Park

Apologies for not taking in before now that the BBC2 NI TV three-part series 'Wayfaring Stranger with Phil Cunningham', first shown in April this year, is now being re-broadcast: the first hour-long instalment, dealing with the movement of music from Scotland to Ireland, was shown tonight at 7.00 p.m. The following two instalments (containing a wealth of American music and including some familiar faces and places from the bluegrass scene on this island) will presumably be shown next Monday and the Monday following.The series is a 'Below the Radar' production for BBC Northern Ireland in conjunction with Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, and a part of BBC Northern Ireland’s 'Keepin’ ’er Country' programming across radio and television.

