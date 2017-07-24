'Wayfaring Stranger with Phil Cunningham' back on BBC2 NI TV
|Phil Cunningham at the Ulster American Folk Park
The BIB editor writes:
Apologies for not taking in before now that the BBC2 NI TV three-part series 'Wayfaring Stranger with Phil Cunningham', first shown in April this year, is now being re-broadcast: the first hour-long instalment, dealing with the movement of music from Scotland to Ireland, was shown tonight at 7.00 p.m. The following two instalments (containing a wealth of American music and including some familiar faces and places from the bluegrass scene on this island) will presumably be shown next Monday and the Monday following.
The series is a 'Below the Radar' production for BBC Northern Ireland in conjunction with Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, and a part of BBC Northern Ireland’s 'Keepin’ ’er Country' programming across radio and television.
