andof G Promo PR (UK) announce that the acclaimed bluegrass/ old-time/ country band Viper Central from Vancouver, Canada, will be touring in Britain and Ireland from 2 August to 3 September 2017 in support of their new album, which is due for release on 4 August in CD and download formats. In fact, apart from two engagements in Scotland at the beginning of the tour, the band will spend over three weeks in Ireland, taking in three of the four provinces.The touring band will consist of(vocals, fiddle),(vocals, guitars, banjo),(vocals, bass),* (vocals, steel guitars), and* (banjo, vocals) [*=on select dates only]. Viper Central is established as a fine bluegrass band with a gift for exploring Métis music, country, rockabilly, western swing, and old-time without losing their footing. The new album is their boldest project to date, with Kathleen Nisbet's songs celebrating figures from the past, and such guest artists as John Reischman on mandolin. ‘The Mission’ can be seen and heard on YouTube , where there are also plenty of videos of them at the Red Room and Westport on previous tours.Confirmed dates on the schedule are:Wed. 9th-Thurs. 10th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneFri. 11th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, with Ulaid & Duke SpecialSat. 12th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. DownSun. 13th: Enler Delta Blues Club, Comber Rec F.C., Comber, Co. DownTues. 15th: Groucho’s, Richhill, Co. ArmaghWed. 16th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. TyroneThurs. 17th: Ballyholme Yacht Club, Open House Festival, Bangor, Co. DownFri. 18th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. CorkSun. 20th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. CorkTues. 22nd-Wed. 23rd: Thomas D’Arcy McGee Summer School, Carlingford, Co. LouthFri. 25th: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. WexfordSat. 26th:-Sun. 27th: Guinness International Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. WaterfordWed. 30th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. DonegalThurs. 31st-Sun. 3rd: Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone Viper Central is also on Facebook and Twitter . For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at G Promo PR by 'phone (+44 (0) 1584 873211; mobile + 44 (0) 7855 724798) or e-mail

Labels: Agencies, concerts, Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands