Viper Central (CAN) back in Ireland, 9 Aug.-3 Sept. 2017
G Promo PR (UK) announce that the acclaimed bluegrass/ old-time/ country band Viper Central from Vancouver, Canada, will be touring in Britain and Ireland from 2 August to 3 September 2017 in support of their new album The spirit of God & madness, which is due for release on 4 August in CD and download formats. In fact, apart from two engagements in Scotland at the beginning of the tour, the band will spend over three weeks in Ireland, taking in three of the four provinces.
The touring band will consist of Kathleen Nisbet (vocals, fiddle), Steve Charles (vocals, guitars, banjo), Patrick Metzger (vocals, bass), Tim Tweedale* (vocals, steel guitars), and Chris Suen* (banjo, vocals) [*=on select dates only]. Viper Central is established as a fine bluegrass band with a gift for exploring Métis music, country, rockabilly, western swing, and old-time without losing their footing. The new album is their boldest project to date, with Kathleen Nisbet's songs celebrating figures from the past, and such guest artists as John Reischman on mandolin. ‘The Mission’ can be seen and heard on YouTube, where there are also plenty of videos of them at the Red Room and Westport on previous tours.
Confirmed dates on the schedule are:
Wed. 9th-Thurs. 10th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 11th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, with Ulaid & Duke Special
Sat. 12th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. Down
Sun. 13th: Enler Delta Blues Club, Comber Rec F.C., Comber, Co. Down
Tues. 15th: Groucho’s, Richhill, Co. Armagh
Wed. 16th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Thurs. 17th: Ballyholme Yacht Club, Open House Festival, Bangor, Co. Down
Fri. 18th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Sun. 20th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Tues. 22nd-Wed. 23rd: Thomas D’Arcy McGee Summer School, Carlingford, Co. Louth
Fri. 25th: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Sat. 26th:-Sun. 27th: Guinness International Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford
Wed. 30th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Thurs. 31st-Sun. 3rd: Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Viper Central is also on Facebook and Twitter. For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at G Promo PR by 'phone (+44 (0) 1584 873211; mobile + 44 (0) 7855 724798) or e-mail.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home