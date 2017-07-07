07 July 2017

The Danberrys available for bookings in June 2018

Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Danberrys (Dorothy Daniel and Ben DeBerry), based in Nashville, are about to complete a very successful first tour of Britain.

Their latest album, Give and receive, was released a year ago and received two Independent Music Award nominations for Best Americana Album and Best Country Song ('Let me ride'), and one win for Best Bluegrass Song ('Long song').

A return trip in June 2018 is already being planned, and venue operators and event organisers are invited to contact the agency with suggested dates. Read the whole announcement here.

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 10:59 am   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home