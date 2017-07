of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Danberrys and), based in Nashville, are about to complete a very successful first tour of Britain.Their latest album,, was released a year ago and received two Independent Music Award nominations for Best Americana Album and Best Country Song ('Let me ride'), and one win for Best Bluegrass Song ('Long song').A return trip inis already being planned, and venue operators and event organisers are invited to contact the agency with suggested dates. Read the whole announcement here

Labels: Agencies, On the edge, Tours, Visiting players