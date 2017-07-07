The Danberrys available for bookings in June 2018
Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Danberrys (Dorothy Daniel and Ben DeBerry), based in Nashville, are about to complete a very successful first tour of Britain.
Their latest album, Give and receive, was released a year ago and received two Independent Music Award nominations for Best Americana Album and Best Country Song ('Let me ride'), and one win for Best Bluegrass Song ('Long song').
A return trip in June 2018 is already being planned, and venue operators and event organisers are invited to contact the agency with suggested dates. Read the whole announcement here.
