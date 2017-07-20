The Cabin Session, Dundrum, Dublin, 27 July 2017
Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Glad to let you know we'll be back on Thursday 27 July with another great lineup. Guests are Elga Fox (singer/ songwriter), Vicky Sargeant (contemporary), and Clarence Winter (Americana).
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
