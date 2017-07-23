Sweet Olive String Band (USA) in Ireland 25 July-5 Aug. 2017
Thanks to the inexhaustible John Nyhan for this further good news,
... following on a great tour by the Petersen Family Bluegrass Band, the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, and Jeff and Tristan Scroggins, which culminated at the wonderful Ardara Bluegrass Festival. The Festival also featured Lorraine Jordan and the Garrett Newton Band, Woodbine, and a host of pickers, too many to mention. Congratulations to Pat McGill for putting on this great festival. Long may it continue.
A special word of thanks to the audiences who attended the concerts and festival. Without your support these shows and festivals would not happen.
We can now look forward to the Sweet Olive String Band* from Louisiana, USA, who will be playing in Ireland from Tuesday next (25 July) to Saturday (5 August). They play old-time country and bluegrass. The band features Pat Flory (mandolin, guitar, vocals), an iconic figure in bluegrass in Louisiana; Mike Kirwin (bass, guitar, vocals); and Jeff Burke (of the Jeff & Vida Band; mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals). They will be joined on some shows by Tim Rogers on fiddle and Bill Forster on banjo.
'The Sweet Olive String Band create music that hearkens back to the authentic sound of the early Grand Ole Opry days, that conjures up the music of the pioneers like Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, and Hank Williams.'
Here are their tour dates.
July 2017
Tues. 25th: Matt Molloy's Bar, Westport, Co. Mayo; tel. 087 757 0958
Thurs. 27th: Albert Lynch's Bar, Mallow, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m. (as part of Mallow Arts Festival); tel. 087 792 1771
Fri. 28th-Sun. 30th: Bluegrass Camp Ireland, Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath; tel. 087 411 0931
Mon. 31st: Sweet Olive String Band (USA), Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
August 2017
Wed. 2nd: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22566
Fri. 4th: Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650
Sat. 5th: Maldron Hotel, John Redmond St., Shandon, Cork, 8.00 p.m., support by Woodbine (part of Mother Jones Festival); tel. 087 792 1771
Enquiries on all of the above - tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
*BIB editor's note: The touring lineup of the Sweet Olive String Band (as given above) differs slightly from the lineup shown on the band's website.
