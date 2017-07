... following on a great tour by the, the, andand, which culminated at the wonderful Ardara Bluegrass Festival. The Festival also featuredand the, and a host of pickers, too many to mention. Congratulations tofor putting on this great festival. Long may it continue.A special word of thanks to the audiences who attended the concerts and festival. Without your support these shows and festivals would not happen.We can now look forward to the Sweet Olive String Band * from Louisiana, USA, who will be playing in Ireland from Tuesday next (25 July) to Saturday (5 August). They play old-time country and bluegrass. The band features(mandolin, guitar, vocals), an iconic figure in bluegrass in Louisiana;(bass, guitar, vocals); and(of the; mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals). They will be joined on some shows byon fiddle andon banjo.'The Sweet Olive String Band create music that hearkens back to the authentic sound of the early Grand Ole Opry days, that conjures up the music of the pioneers like Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, and Hank Williams.'Here are their tour dates.Tues. 25th: Matt Molloy's Bar, Westport, Co. Mayo; tel. 087 757 0958Thurs. 27th: Albert Lynch's Bar, Mallow, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m. (as part of Mallow Arts Festival ); tel. 087 792 1771Fri. 28th-Sun. 30th: Bluegrass Camp Ireland , Headfort School, Kells, Co. Meath; tel. 087 411 0931Mon. 31st: Sweet Olive String Band (USA), Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Wed. 2nd: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22566Fri. 4th: Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650Sat. 5th: Maldron Hotel, John Redmond St., Shandon, Cork, 8.00 p.m., support by Woodbine (part of Mother Jones Festival ); tel. 087 792 1771Enquiries on all of the above - tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail

Labels: concerts, Instruction, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Workshops