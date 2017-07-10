Remembering Vinny
Thanks to Danny Slevin of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, for the news that mass will be celebrated on Sunday 23 July at 10.30 a.m. in St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath, to mark four years since the unexpected death of the irreplaceable Vinny Baker (left).
Danny headed the organising team for the very successful tribute concert held in 2014 in Vinny's memory, in his home town of Mullingar. The proceeds from the concert were used to develop a Garden of Tranquillity at the Nursing Centre, where Vinny had played many times for elderly residents. See the BIB for 27 July 2013, and many later posts.
Labels: Commemoration, concerts, People, Tributes
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home