Rackhouse Pilfer: summer break and back on the job
Rackhouse Pilfer are now taking a breather, having played Gilroy's Bar at Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, and Castle Fair Green at Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, over the weekend. They're back on the job on 21 July, managing to fit in eight dates from then till the end of the month, as shown on the schedule image:
Fri. 21st: Gilroy's, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo
Sat. 22nd: Granny Annie's, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh
Sun. 23rd: Boyle Arts Festival, Boyle, Co. Roscommon
Fri. 28th: The Empire, Belfast
Sat. 29th: White Hag Brewery Fest, Ballymote, Co. Sligo
Sat. 29th: 5th On Teeling, Sligo town
Sun. 30th: Dergfest, Castlederg, Co. Tyrone
