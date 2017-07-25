Niall Toner brings the Flying Column to Doolin
Saturday's announcement about the Doolin Craft Beer and Roots Festival (25-7 Aug.) mentioned that the bluegrass flag would be held high by Niall Toner (photo).
Niall sends word that at Doolin he and the band will be billed as 'Niall Toner & the Flying Column', a label he uses when the full, formal Niall Toner Band is not appearing. The complete NTB lineup (as shown in the header photo of their Facebook) consists of Niall (guitar), Dick Gladney (bass), Johnny Gleeson (dobro), Richie Foley (mandolin), and Paddy Kiernan (banjo). For the Doolin weekend Richie and Paddy are unavailable because of other engagements, so Gerry Madden of Waterford city - one of the most experienced bluegrass mandolinists in Ireland - will be stepping in to make up the 'Flying Column'.
