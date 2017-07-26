Mick Daly on Music Network tour, 12-29 Sept. 2017
Music Network e-newsletter includes lists of openings for musicians and a calendar of events for the next two months, which includes a tour by Cathy Jordan (voice, bodhrán, bones), Jarlath Henderson (uilleann pipes, whistle, voice), and Mick 'Black Dog' Daly (guitar, 5-string banjo, voice) of Cork; the banjo shown above is a 5-string, with (we believe) a frailing scoop.
Details on the artists - together with full tour details, venue contact numbers, online booking facilities, and links to audio and video recordings - can be found here. The tour will not be in any sense a bluegrass or old-time event. Mick Daly, though, is one of the pioneers of playing both genres in this country. His career in music is outlined and illustrated in a 36-minute interview on the YouTube channel of Crowley's Music in their 'The measure of Cork' series. Mick's time as a member of the Sackville String Band comes up at about minute 22. His 1874 S.S. Stewart banjo is also seen and heard.
Confirmed dates for the tour are:
Tues. 12th: The Sugar Club, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 13th: glór, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 14th: Roscommon Arts Centre, Roscommon town, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 15th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 17th: Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 19th: Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co. Galway, 10.00 p.m.
Wed. 20th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 21st: Garter Lane Theatre, Waterford city, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 22nd: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 29th: Triskel Christchurch, Cork city, 8.00 p.m.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home