Lineup announced for Dublin Blues, Roots, & Brass Festival (4-6 Aug. 2017)
Whelan's of Dublin have announced the lineup for the 4th Dublin Blues, Roots, & Brass Festival, a three-day event over the August bank holiday weekend (4-6 Aug.) on the three stages of Whelan's in Wexford St., Dublin 2. As shown on the festival website, they include Dublin's own Dublin Bluegrass Collective (aka Bluestack Mountain Boys) and Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra from Oslo, Norway, with all six regular bluegrass instruments plus accordion and the strong lead vocals of Rebekka Nilsson. Both these bands appear on Friday 4 Aug.
The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland, O'Hara's Irish craft brewery, and IMRO. Admission (7.00 p.m. to closing time) is free.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home