Limerick woman to give IBMA Keynote speech
The International Bluegrass Music Association announces that Rhiannon Giddens will be the Keynote speaker at this year's World Of Bluegrass (WOB) in Raleigh, NC. Almost exactly two months later (25 November) she is scheduled (as reported on the BIB of 3 May) to perform at Vicar Street, Dublin.
Last year she was awarded the 2016 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo. The IBMA press release, with more details on WOB, can be read here; a Bluegrass Today feature is here. And 'Past is present', a fine feature on Rhiannon Giddens by Gayle Wald, appeared five months ago on the Oxford American online magazine. Married to Irish musician Michael Laffan, she has a home in Limerick.
