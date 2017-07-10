Ken Perlman: news, summer 2017
Following the news in February, melodic clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar master Ken Perlman (also on Facebook) sends his latest e-newsletter for the third quarter of 2017, with news of some major events later in the year.
Ken's forthcoming solo banjo CD, largely consisting of tunes he collected on Prince Edward Island, is expected out in the next few months; the working title is Down East barn dance. He has also just signed with Mel Bay to do a new tab/instruction book, Old-time Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo, with note-for-note settings of over 100 tunes and a chapter on old-time backup, in the style he developed while touring with the late Alan Jabbour.
On 3 August Ken will be in the 'Masters showcase' at the 28th Appalachian String Band Music Festival ('Clifftop') in West Virginia. These showcases are designed to present 'the legends who have dedicated their lives to the preservation and presentation of old-time music'. More details, plus news of publications and recordings, are on his website.
