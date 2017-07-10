Jim Lauderdale in Cork this coming Friday
8 June, Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland sends a reminder that multi-Grammy-award-winning American country, bluegrass, and Americana singer/ songwriter Jim Lauderdale (photo) will perform at Triskel Christchurch arts centre in Cork city this coming Friday (14 July). His 29th album, London Southern, was released on 30 June. Roger adds:
Jim hosts a weekly TV show called 'Music City Roots' from the Factory in Franklin, TN, and will visit Cork as part of his current European tour. The Americana legend turned 60 in April this year.
The show starts at 8.00 p.m. on 14 July; tickets (€23.50) can be booked online or from 021 4272022. This is the first show of the European tour, which includes nine dates in Britain, one in the Netherlands, and a final show on Sunday 30 July at the National Concert Hall, Dublin 2, with Beth Nielsen Chapman.
Labels: Americana, CDs, Country, Media, Songwriting, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
