Following the BIB post of 8 June of the Country Music Association of Ireland sends a reminder that multi-Grammy-award-winning American country, bluegrass, and Americana singer/ songwriter Jim Lauderdale (photo) will perform at Triskel Christchurch arts centre in Cork city this coming Friday (14 July). His 29th album,, was released on 30 June. Roger adds:The show starts at 8.00 p.m. on 14 July; tickets (€23.50) can be booked online or from 021 4272022. This is the first show of the European tour, which includes nine dates in Britain, one in the Netherlands, and a final show on Sunday 30 July at the National Concert Hall , Dublin 2, with Beth Nielsen Chapman

