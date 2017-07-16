Jim Lauderdale goes Underground in Sept. 2017
Jim Lauderdale (photo) performed at Triskel Christchurch arts centre in Cork city on Friday (14 July); any comments by BIB readers who saw the show will be welcome.
The BIB briefly hinted at Jim's solid and extensive bluegrass credentials on 8 June. He will be ending his current European tour in concert with Beth Nielsen Chapman on Sunday 30 July at the National Concert Hall, Dublin 2.
On 9 September he will be leading the Jim Lauderdale Bluegrass Band at one of the most unique venues in the States: Bluegrass Underground in the historic Cumberland Caverns, 333 feet (101.5 metres) below McMinnville, TN. As it happens, this will be a fortnight after Maura O'Connell plays there. More on coming shows at Bluegrass Underground can be read here.
